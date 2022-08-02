Mark Alleyne hoping to bring winning mentality to Welsh Fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Alleyne hoping to bring winning mentality to Welsh Fire

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 1:02 pm
Mark Alleyne enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Gloucestershire as first a player and then as a coach (Chris Ison/PA)
Mark Alleyne hopes teaming up with Gary Kirsten can ignite Welsh Fire’s fortunes in the men’s Hundred this season and help the pair enjoy more white-ball success.

Welsh Fire finished bottom of the inaugural competition with only two wins but Kirsten, who won this year’s Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans as batting coach, has reacted by changing the playing personnel and bringing in a serial winner.

Alleyne enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Gloucestershire and helped them win nine one-day titles across seven seasons between 1999 and 2006.

This included victory in three successive Lord’s finals and he would love to be back at the Home of Cricket competing to win The Hundred on September 3.

He told the PA news agency: “It does put you in good stead being around winning groups, so that is important.

“Gary has his own pedigree too. He just won the IPL recently and he will be buzzing and ready to go.”

Welsh Fire open up this year’s Hundred on Wednesday with a clash at the Ageas Bowl against champions Southern Brave and are the representative of first-class clubs Glamorgan, Somerset and Gloucestershire.

Alleyne’s achievements are written into Gloucestershire’s folklore with the former England international joining the county in 1986 and becoming a mainstay as an all-rounder, wicketkeeper and finally captain before taking over as head coach in 2004.

He departed after three seasons of coaching having been an integral part of one of English cricket’s most successful one-day teams with two Benson & Hedges Super Cup triumphs complimented by four C&G Trophy – formerly known as the NatWest Trophy – successes and a solitary Sunday League victory during a 2000 campaign where they won the white-ball treble.

“Once it is happening you don’t maybe appreciate it as much but looking back retrospectively, it was a fantastic run and it hasn’t been matched properly since,” the 54-year-old reflected.

“In some ways the secret is there is no secret! It is just accepting and demanding every inch from the full squad and not kicking back or relying on certain people to win you a game.

“The best teams can accommodate everyone and make them feel special, even if their moment was only five or 10 minutes, or three balls, whatever it may take. I think that is how you get a really consistent level of performance from the whole group.”

Given Alleyne’s decorated playing career and strong start to life as a coach, winning the C&G Trophy in 2004 and leading Gloucestershire to their only Twenty20 final in 2007, a sense of bewilderment remains that he then spent more than a decade absent from the county game.

He is honest enough to concede it was partly down to his own decision to spend more time with his young family but did find plenty of doors shut despite a lengthy spell as head coach of the MCC.

It was Gloucestershire and former team-mate Ian Harvey who gave him a route back in last year as one of their assistant coaches in a part-time capacity and he has toured the West Indies and Netherlands since with England’s white-ball teams.

Alleyne added: “It is really exciting for me to get back in.

“It wasn’t cricket’s fault entirely. Yes, I went to the MCC (in 2009) to improve and understand my general coaching philosophy really. I thought I would be there for three, maybe four years and then I would be ready to get back into first-class cricket. It was at that time I couldn’t find any opportunities.

“I then took my eye off the first-class ball a little bit but once my kids got to an age where I was happy with where they were at, I started to reengage and so far some options have been coming up.

“I have had some nice opportunities with England, with Gloucestershire and now with Welsh Fire. I feel as though the next four or five years will be quite exciting.”