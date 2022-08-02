Rugby league star Olly Ashall-Bott ‘proud’ of girlfriend Georgia Stanway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby league star Olly Ashall-Bott ‘proud’ of girlfriend Georgia Stanway

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 1:54 pm
England’s Georgia Stanway celebrates winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)
Professional rugby league player Olly Ashall-Bott experienced the elation of England’s victory in the Euro 2022 final through his girlfriend Georgia Stanway, one of the triumphant Lionesses.

The Toulouse Olympique full-back got a “pass out” from his coach Sylvain Houles to attend Saturday’s final against Germany at Wembley and had the chance to join the after-match party before catching an early-morning flight back to France to prepare for Thursday’s Super League game at Hull KR.

“I’m just so glad that I got the chance to go see her,” Ashall-Bott, 24, who flew to London after his side’s match against Hull on Friday night, told the PA news agency.

“I hadn’t caught an England game before because our fixtures didn’t align – when I was playing, she was playing – but we had the weekend off and Sylvain let me go – I don’t think he could have said no.

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique – Betfred Super League – St James’ Park
Full-back Olly Ashall-Bott in action for Toulouse Olympique (PA Images/Owen Humphreys)

“And what a game to go see! They got the job done in front of a full stadium, I was buzzing and so happy for her and the team.

“It sounds weird but it feels like I played in it myself. Because we’re so close, I think I got the same feeling as her – maybe not quite as much but I still feel like I won as well.

“And sharing moments like that with her is just incredible for me. There’s a video of me on TV giving her a hug at Wembley, memories like that you never forget.

“I got to go to the after-match party and see all the girls – I know most of them because I’ve been with Georgia for a long time.

“I’m not going to say too much because she’ll get big-headed but she knows how proud I am of her.”

Stanway, 23, who scored England’s match-winning goal in the quarter-final against Spain, will get the chance to return the favour when she watches her boyfriend in action at Craven Park on Thursday.

And the globe-trotting pair will meet up in Toulouse later this month when Stanway plays for her new club Bayern Munich in the AMOS French Cup, a competition that also includes Manchester United and will be staged at the Ernest Wallon Stadium which is also the home of Olympique.

“I like to think they’ve done it on purpose,” said Ashall-Bott, who plans to spend two months of the close season with his girlfriend in Germany following her departure from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Ashall-Bott believes the Lionesses’ triumph can leave an indelible mark on world sport, once they have completed the celebrations.

England’s Euro 2022 success – The Lensbury – Monday August 1st
Georgia Stanway will move to Germany on Sunday to start her new career with Bayern Munich (PA Images/Steve Parsons)

“I don’t think they’ve stopped partying yet,” he said. “I said to her: ‘Enjoy these moments because they don’t come around often’.

“I just think it’s massive for every sport out there, all genders. A few years ago when I first got with Georgia, they were getting just over 1,000 people to a game.

“I’ve been fully behind it since I met Georgia and it’s crazy how big it’s got, for women in general, forget about football and sport, it’s massive for women.

“I don’t think you can compare men’s and women’s football any more, it’s just sport now.”

Stanway, who comes from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, will move to Germany on Sunday to take up a two-year deal with Bayern Munich.

