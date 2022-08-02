Wales hold on to defend Commonwealth Games men’s pairs bowls title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Wales hold on to defend Commonwealth Games men’s pairs bowls title

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 2:10 pm
Wales bowlers Jarrad Breen, right, and Daniel Salmon celebrate after winning the Commonwealth Games men’s pairs final at Birmingham 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)
Wales bowlers Jarrad Breen, right, and Daniel Salmon celebrate after winning the Commonwealth Games men's pairs final at Birmingham 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales defended their Commonwealth Games men’s pairs bowls title by beating England 19-18 on a dramatic final end at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.

Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen celebrated wildly after England pair Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard had battled back from 15-6 down to level at 16-16 with four ends remaining.

Tolchard missed the final bowl as Salmon and Breen secured Wales’ second gold medal of Birmingham 2022.

Salmon, who partnered Marc Wyatt to Gold Coast glory in Australia four years ago, said: “I would never have even dreamt of this happening.

“I always wanted to win at one Commonwealth Games, but to win two golds is just beyond my wildest dreams.”

Asked if it was back to the day job after the Games, Salmon replied: “Yeah, back to painting some walls and some ceilings.

“I’m just in a bit of a daze at the moment. I was worried at the end because I thought he was good and was just going to rest on the back.

“When we saw it go through the gap it was relief more than anything that we had won. It’s just the most perfect day of my life.”

Scotland’s Paul Foster and Alex Marshall beat Northern Ireland pair Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley 25-5 to take bronze.

Marshall said: “Paul dictated from the start, and when they were lying shot I converted.

“We both played really well and that’s what you’ve got to do against these guys.”

