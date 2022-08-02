Ohuruogu revels in ‘pure joy’ of Hudson-Smith bronze ahead of Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ohuruogu revels in ‘pure joy’ of Hudson-Smith bronze ahead of Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 3:34 pm
Matthew Hudson-Smith celebrates with his bronze medal following the men’s 400m at the world championships (PA)
Matthew Hudson-Smith celebrates with his bronze medal following the men's 400m at the world championships (PA)

Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu said “it was just pure joy” to watch mentee Matt Hudson-Smith win bronze in the 400m at the World Championships.

Hudson-Smith secured his first individual world medal in Eugene, USA, thanks to a 44.66 second run which saw him finish behind the USA’s Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada.

The 27-year-old will return to the track for the 400m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with the men’s competition set to start on Wednesday.

Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith (right) and USA's Michael Norman during the Men's 400m Semi-Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field, University of Oregon in the United States of America. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022
Matthew Hudson-Smith won a bronze medal at the world championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ohuruogu, who retired in 2018, is one of the sprinter’s advisers – she said she was “very excited for him” after his third-place finish on the big stage.

“You know what it was just pure joy,” she told the PA news agency from the Mary Peters Track in Belfast.

“I’m just so happy for him. We knew it was going to be a very, very difficult task ahead. But I knew he was more than capable.

“And for me to see that he believed in himself that much… when I spoke to him afterwards he goes, ‘Christine, my race plan just went out the window!’

“That is an athlete that can trust themselves to go out and get the job and to execute in the way that they see fit as the race opens up in front of them. And that’s a real sign of maturity to adjust and adapt.

“I’m just so proud of him. I don’t even know.”

Great Britain’s Christine Ohuruogu during the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final at the Olympic Stadium on the fifteenth day of the Rio Olympic Games, Brazil
Christine Ohuruogu is a mentor to Hudson-Smith (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hudson-Smith is also the reigning European 400m champion, and earlier in 2022 broke the British record.

The Wolverhampton-born athlete has battled three stress fractures in his back, while injury forced him to miss the 2020 Olympic Games.

“You know, this has been a long time in the making,” said Ohuruogu.

“He just said, ‘Chris, I just want to run, I just want to run’ and I’m like ‘Matthew, your time is going to come. Relax, relax, relax.

“So he’s been so excited for this – just to see him deliver at a very pressure-filled time and with very, very strong competition – 400m is generally a very tough competition – but he held it together. He really did hold it together.

“And I’m very excited for him. But the thing is the season isn’t done yet. So I can’t celebrate too much. I’m like Matthew we’ve still got work to do!”

Ohuruogu joined others including young athletes and people from the local area with the National Lottery at the Mary Peters Track – which received the first ever National Lottery grant in Northern Ireland – to celebrate the start of the athletics at the Commonwealth Games.

National Lottery players raise more than £30 million a week for causes, including funding for sport of all levels – to find out more, visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk

