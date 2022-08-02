Weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet’s medal hopes ended by body cramps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet’s medal hopes ended by body cramps

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 6:08 pm
England’s Cyrille Tchatchet is eliminated after failing to lift his third clean and jerk at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Peter Byrne/PA)
After a torturous journey that included sleeping on the streets and the contemplation of committing suicide, former refugee Cyrille Tchatchet’s dream of winning a Commonwealth Games medal for England was ended by his entire body cramping.

It had been eight years since Tchatchet last competed at these Games, then in the colours of his native Cameroon before he sneaked away from Glasgow 2014 with just a pair of shoes and a weightlifting belt to his name.

So began the long process of Tchatchet’s path to UK nationality, with his application for asylum approved in 2016 and full citizenship only approved at the start of this year.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Cyrille Tchatchet struggles in the clean and jerk discipline after suffering cramps throughout his body (Peter Byrne/PA)

That final step allowed the 27-year-old to compete for England in Birmingham – the city he has made his home – but there was no happy ending as cramps struck right from the start of the men’s 96kg final.

Tchatchet still managed to snatch 158kg to leave him in the silver medal position at the halfway point, but he collapsed after his first clean and jerk attempt and two more failures prevented him registering a final total.

“The first time he went to the bar he started cramping,” said England’s weightlifting team leader Stuart Martin, with Tchatchet backstage and too distraught to talk to waiting reporters.

“He drunk some soda water, had some sugary sweets, and we tried to help him massage the mouth.

“We relaxed him the best we could and put him in the most comfortable position possible, but the same thing happened again with the next two snatches and you saw the rest.

“I’ve never seen anybody go out there with the whole body cramped and clean 158 kilos – and I hope I never will again.”

When Tchatchet left his hotel room in Glasgow eight years ago because of the fears he had over his safety were he to return to Cameroon, his future looked bleak.

He slept rough, suffered from depression, and headed to a notorious suicide spot in south-east England where he was “sure” he would have jumped had he not seen a sign for the Samaritans.

After being arrested and initially taken to an immigration removal centre, he has managed to build a life in Birmingham where he works as a senior mental health practitioner at an NHS facility.

It is this fortitude, Martin believes, that will allow Tchatchet – who finished 10th at the Tokyo Olympics last year when representing the Refugee Team – to recover from this blow.

He said: “What Cyrille has gone through since he arrived in the UK has been terrible. Any refugee will tell you it’s a lengthy process and requires a lot of patience.

“For him to miss out on a silver medal looking at that board (at halfway) is absolutely gutting.

“But we’ve been absolutely privileged to have him as part of this team.

“He’s as much of an Englishman as anyone else on this team, and maybe in Victoria in four years’ time he will get opportunity to win the medal that he wanted today.”

Samoa’s Don Opelege dominated the event to win gold with a new Games record total of 381kg, while India’s Vikas Thakur took silver and Fiji’s Taniela Ranibogi bronze.

England’s Deborah Alawode earlier finished fourth in the women’s 76kg final won by Canada’s Maya Laylor. Nigeria’s Taiwo Liadi and Nauru’s Maximina Uepa claimed silver and bronze.

