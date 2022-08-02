John Hughes’ son: He was a Celtic man until his last breath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

John Hughes’ son: He was a Celtic man until his last breath

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 6:50 pm
Celtic great John ‘Yogi’ Hughes (Jane barlow/PA)
Celtic great John ‘Yogi’ Hughes (Jane barlow/PA)

One of John ‘Yogi’ Hughes’ last acts was to celebrate a Celtic goal, his son has revealed.

Hoops great Hughes raised a fist to herald an early goal by fellow Coatbridge native Stephen Welsh in Celtic’s televised 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday, after taking in the pre-match rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The 79-year-old died in hospital on Monday following a short illness.

His son, John, one of four children to Hughes and wife Theresa, wrote on Twitter: “He rallied one last time on Sunday to sing us ‘Grace’ as best he could.

“His last conscious acts were hanging on for YNWA & giving us a wee fist pump celebration for Stephen’s goal.

“There is undeniable magic about this club we all love. A Celtic man until his last breath.”

Hughes scored 189 goals in 416 games for Celtic from 1959 to 1971 and won a European Cup winners’ medal in 1967, although he did not play in the final.

He played in the 1970 European Cup final defeat by Feyenoord after netting in the last four against Leeds, before joining Crystal Palace in 1971.

Palace paid tribute to their former player, writing: “We are saddened to learn that former player John ‘Yogi’ Hughes has passed away, and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

“Hughes is most fondly remembered among supporters for scoring one of the club’s greatest goals, against Sheffield United in a 5-1 win.

“After entertaining fans along the left in 23 Palace matches, Hughes’ south London spell was cut short by a knee injury, and he retired after a short stint with Sunderland.”

Celtic paid tribute when the news broke late on Monday night.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club is extremely sad to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, who has died at the age of 79, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with John’s family and friends at this extremely sad time,” they said.

