Natalie Metcalf focused on New Zealand after England’s netballers see off Uganda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Natalie Metcalf focused on New Zealand after England’s netballers see off Uganda

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 9:00 pm
Natalie Metcalf (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Natalie Metcalf (Isaac Parkin/PA)

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf is raring to go against New Zealand after her side maintained their unbeaten start to the Commonwealth Games with a 56-35 win against Uganda.

The reigning Commonwealth champions now have four wins from four games and will take on the Kiwis in their final Pool B match after a tricky challenge against Uganda on Tuesday.

Although the score stood at 25-15 in England’s favour at half-time, the Roses benefitted from some fresh faces after the break and an impressive third-quarter performance saw them extend their lead to 40-24.

They then went on to wrap up the game comfortably, and Metcalf admitted rotation made a big impact.

She said: “For us it’s about being able to come out after half-time and hit our stride again, so credit to the coaches getting all 12 players on the court again and using the rotation.

“In tournament netball I think you’ve got to be able to use your whole squad, so credit to the girls, I thought they really stuck in it and put out a good performance today.

“We want to keep building game-to-game. It’s tournament netball, anyone can beat anyone on their best day, so for us it’s really important that we treat every game with the same mindset, focus on one game at a time, focus on the process and try and enjoy it as well.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
England made it four wins from four after beating Uganda on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“It’s already halfway through, it’s flying so fast! We’ve got to be able to enjoy it, embrace the moment, embrace the opportunity and make the most of it.”

England face world champions New Zealand on Thursday and there is history between the sides after the Kiwis knocked the Roses out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage in 2019 before going on to beat Australia in the final.

Metcalf added: “They are (New Zealand) the world champions, they are such a strong side and they have got so many rotations within their squad as well, so for us we’ll definitely have to have a look at their games and see how they are going in the tournament.

“I think it’s going to be a really tough game, but we’re definitely up for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal