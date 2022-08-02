Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyeing return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson eyeing return to winning ways

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 10:18 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 9:40 am
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson is battling to retain her title (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson is battling to retain her title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is eyeing a return to the top as she bids for a first heptathlon title in three years.

The 29-year-old is the overnight leader at the Commonwealth Games after a solid first day at the Alexander Stadium.

Johnson-Thompson sits on 3765 points, 109 ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.

The pandemic and two serious Achilles and calf injuries have stopped Johnson-Thompson winning a title since the World Championships in 2019 but she is closing in on a successful defence in Birmingham.

She said: “It’s really nice, in 2018 this competition was the platform for me to win global medals so hopefully this will be it again and my transition back. It’s hard to be confident when my results have happened over the last year but I’m confident in myself, I’m enjoying it, I’m happy, it’s all I can do.

“I got two seasons’ best and two weeks post jetlag, travel and heptathlon (from the World Championships) I wasn’t really expecting them. I’m really happy, feeling good and feel like I recovered well.

“It’s been tough but I’ve been pushing so much this season I was happy to have a week off, it was nice being at home, not training and letting my body recover. It’s my last competition of the year so hopefully it will be a nice way to finish off the season.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was in dominant form in the 200m (Mike Egerton/PA)

Johnson-Thompson comes off the back of finishing eighth at the World Championships, relinquishing her title to Olympic champion Nafi Thiam.

On Tuesday, she held a 17-point lead after the 100m hurdles and high jump on the opening morning. After a throw of 12.94m in the shot put it was down to 11 points, ahead of O’Connor, but after winning the 200m in 23.70 seconds she increased her lead.

Meanwhile, Holly Bradshaw was forced to withdraw from the pole vault. Bradshaw, who won Olympic bronze last year, failed to recover from the hamstring injury she suffered in a freak accident at the World Championships.

Her pole broke during her final practice jump – seeing her land awkwardly and hurt her hamstring – and she had to pull out in Eugene. At the Alexander Stadium, after testing the injury prior to the competition, she was unable to compete.

Daryll Neita
Daryll Neita won her heat in the 100m (Isaac Parkin/PA)

She told the BBC: “I had a scan after my incident in the worlds and I had a partial tear of my hamstring and tendon. I vaulted in Saturday very tentatively and I thought I would be OK but in my warm-up I felt something pop. This was going to be my last Commonwealth Games and a chance of a medal but it wasn’t meant to be. I’m glad I gave it a go and wasn’t sat at home.”

Earlier, England’s Daryll Neita declared she is ready to challenge Elaine Thompson-Herah for gold. The 25-year-old clocked 11.02 seconds to win her 100m heat at the Alexander Stadium in the morning.

She reached Wednesday’s semi-final ahead of an expected final showdown with reigning Olympic 100m champion Thompson-Herah. With Dina Asher-Smith out after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Championships the spotlight is on Neita who is primed to go for top spot.

“I’m always aiming for gold. Any time I step on the track I want gold. I’m going to get as close as I can,” said last year’s 100m Olympic finalist.

“It was nice to come out after what’s been a long week of travel and readjusting to the UK. It’s nice to win the heat and get ready for the final tomorrow.”

Scotland’s Laura Muir, who won 1500m bronze in Eugene last month, also reached the 800m final in one minute 58.84 seconds, joining Keely Hodgkinson and Alexandra Bell in Saturday’s showpiece.

She said: “My training has been really good since I got home and if anything I think I’m just going to be getting fitter. I just hope by the weekend I’ll be in a good place to get on that podium.”

Hannah Cockroft won the T33/34 100m ahead of England team-mate Kare Adenegan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]