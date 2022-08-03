Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Manchester City deal

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:40 am
Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder (Joe Giddens/PA)
Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder (Joe Giddens/PA)

What the papers say

Phil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Staying with City, The Times reports club bosses have opened talks with Belgian side Anderlecht over defender Sergio Gomez. The 21-year-old is viewed as a potential backup option if City fail to land their primary target, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

Manchester United v RB Leipzig – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Old Trafford
RB Leipzig’s Angelino (Nick Potts/PA)

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have already lined up a replacement for Cucurella, should he depart, in RB Leipzig’s Angelino. Citing Sky Sports Germany, the paper says the move would make sense for the 25-year-old, after the Bundesliga club acquired Germany international David Raum on a five-year deal from Hoffenheim.

The Guardian reports Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton’s 25-year-old defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v Southampton – Premier League – King Power Stadium
James Maddison in action for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Maddison: Sky Sports says Leicester have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for their England midfielder.

Mikkel Damsgaard: Sky also reports the Sampdoria midfielder is off to Brentford on a £16.7million deal.

