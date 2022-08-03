Jack Ross excited by prospect of working with Dundee United target Jamie McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Ross excited by prospect of working with Dundee United target Jamie McGrath

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 10:06 am
Jamie McGrath is set to join Dundee United (Tim Goode/PA)
Jamie McGrath is set to join Dundee United (Tim Goode/PA)

Jack Ross is excited about the possibility of finally getting a chance to work with Jamie McGrath after he confirmed that Dundee United are closing in on a loan deal for the Wigan midfielder.

The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.

McGrath ended up joining Wigan in January but has struggled for game time with the Latics and is now set to join United on a season-long loan.

“It’s a deal we would hope to conclude but haven’t done so as yet, so difficult for me to comment on properly,” said Ross, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at home to AZ Alkmaar. “But certainly in terms of our desire to bring that player to the club, that is there.

“I think that’s common knowledge now and I’m confident that hopefully that will be the case.”

Ross thought he had signed McGrath from St Mirren 11 months ago in a proposed swap deal with Scott Allan before a paperwork mix-up at the Easter Road club’s end killed the transfer.

The manager was sacked by Hibs in December but has continued to monitor the midfielder from afar.

“When you work with players or identify them as players you would like to work with, you continually follow their career pathway and how they’re getting on,” said Ross. “He’s somebody I’ve been keen to work with in the past and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal