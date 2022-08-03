Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 10:48 am
England won their first-ever major trophy in the women’s game as they beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Emile Smith Rowe believes watching England win the Women’s Euro will make their male counterparts hungrier for success at the World Cup in Qatar.

While Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer, the Lionesses went one better at the weekend.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany as England won their maiden major women’s tournament and a first trophy for the national team of any kind since the 1966 World Cup.

Emile Smith-Rowe has three senior England caps.
Both of those successes came at Wembley but the Three Lions head to the Middle East in November looking to go one further than last summer.

Arsenal forward Smith Rowe, 22, won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has three senior England caps, scoring his one goal in the record 10-0 rout of San Marino last year.

Asked if watching Sarina Wiegman’s team lift the Women’s Euro could act as inspiration for the upcoming World Cup, he told the PA news agency: “Of course.

“It is a big achievement for them and for the country as well.

“In general it just means so much to play for your country so it will make us more hungry and obviously the men’s team now want to do that as well.”

It appears that it is not only players who have been inspired by England’s achievements this summer.

Demand for tickets to a Lionesses friendly against reigning World Cup holders the United States on October 7 saw the Football Association website crash on Tuesday but, despite that temporary setback, over 65,000 tickets have already been sold.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have seen a surge in interest for tickets to their Women’s Super League clash with rivals Tottenham, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium on September 25.

Some 13,438 tickets were sold for the corresponding fixture last season as England captain Leah Williamson and her Arsenal team-mates beat Spurs 3-0 in their penultimate WSL fixture of the campaign.

It is understood 12,500 have already been purchased for this season’s meeting with the whole lower tier of the Emirates now open as ticket sales doubled overnight on Sunday following England’s success.

