As it happened: A look back at London 2012’s Super Saturday, 10 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

As it happened: A look back at London 2012’s Super Saturday, 10 years on

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 12:02 pm
Greg Rutherford, Jessica Ennis (centre) and Mo Farah all won gold on Super Saturday (David Davies/Mike Egerton/Dave Thompson/PA)
Greg Rutherford, Jessica Ennis (centre) and Mo Farah all won gold on Super Saturday (David Davies/Mike Egerton/Dave Thompson/PA)

Super Saturday at London 2012 remains on of the UK’s greatest sporting achievements after six home Olympic golds were won on August 4, 2012.

Here, 10 years on, the PA news agency looks at the timeline of the day and medals.

11.36am: Men’s four win rowing gold

London Olympic Games – Day 8
Great Britain’s men’s four of (left to right) Andrew Triggs Hodge, Tom James, Pete Reed and Alex Gregory are cheered by the crowd as they celebrate gold at Eton Dorney (Stephen Pond/PA)

Alex Gregory, Tom James, Pete Reed, Andrew Triggs-Hodge kicked off a day to remember when they stormed to gold on the water at Eton Dorney. They won in six minutes 03.97 seconds, beating Australia and the United States into second and third respectively.

11.57am: Hosking and Copeland win lightweight double sculls

London Olympic Games – Day 8
Sophie Hosking (left) and Katherine Copeland celebrate victory in the lightweight women’s double sculls (Stephen Pond/PA)

Just 15 minutes after one title on the water, Sophie Hosking and Katherine Copeland overtook Greece and upset China on the line to maintain the momentum on Saturday morning.

6.09pm: Glory for women’s team pursuit

Victories ‘boost brain activity’
Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell continued the momentum at the Velodrome (Tim Ireland/PA)

Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell had already broken the world record in their heat against Canada before they smashed it again at the Velodrome to beat the United States in three minutes 14.051 seconds.

9.02pm: Ennis-Hill rises to the occasion

London Olympic Games – Day 8
Britain’s poster girl Jessica Ennis delivered in style (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jessica Ennis-Hill had been tipped for home glory in 2012 and had won world silver a year earlier – eventually upgraded to gold after Tatyana Chernova was stripped of the title due to doping. She was all but assured of gold going into the 800m, holding a 15-second gap over her nearest rival, but roared across the line first regardless to kick off a spectacular 44 minutes.

9.24pm: Rutherford claims a stunning victory

London Olympic Games – Day 8
Greg Rutherford was victorious in the men’s long jump (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While Sir Mo Farah had started his 10,000m, Greg Rutherford claimed another Team GB gold in the men’s long jump. He produced a brilliant performance and led with a fourth-round leap of 8.31m. Victory came when American Will Claye, who had jumped 8.12m, mistimed his last effort. The new champion finished 15 centimetres ahead of Australia’s Michael Watt in second.

9.46pm: Farah’s finale

Sir Mo Farah File Photo
Mo Farah rounded off a brilliant day with 10,000m glory (Mike Egerton/PA)

After Ennis-Hill and Rutherford, there was one more stunning gold to come for Britain on an electric night in the Olympic Stadium. Farah clinched a third victory in less than an hour in the 10,000m when he made a move on the final lap to beat training partner Galen Rupp. He went on to add the 5,000m title in London – before defending them both in Rio four years later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal