Ally McCoist ‘baffled’ by ‘terrible’ VAR decision for penalty against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ally McCoist ‘baffled’ by ‘terrible’ VAR decision for penalty against Rangers

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 1:05 pm
Ally McCoist was baffled by the VAR penalty decision against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ally McCoist was baffled by the VAR penalty decision against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ally McCoist has criticised the penalty decision which left Rangers fearing a Champions League exit against Union Saint-Gilloise.

With the Ibrox side trailing 1-0 in the first leg of their third qualifying round match in Belgium on Tuesday night, a VAR intervention resulted in further woe for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

After looking at the pitchside monitor, referee Irfan Peljto penalised defender Connor Goldson for a shot that was deflected onto his arm from close range.

Dante Vanzeir scored the penalty to condemn Rangers to a 2-0 loss and leaving the Scottish side with an uphill task at Ibrox next Tuesday night.

The penalty award “baffled” McCoist, although the former Rangers manager and striker acknowledged the visitors’ poor performance.

He told talkSPORT: “I can’t argue at all with the result, just about second to everything and deserved what they got.

“It was really concerning, a very poor performance but the penalty decision is absolutely shocking.

“It was an absolutely terrible decision – as bad as Rangers’ performance.

“I have to balance it and say Rangers were really poor and didn’t deserve to take anything out of the game.

“But that’s what really annoys me about VAR. Are these people for real?

“You’re looking at it and who in their right mind thinks that’s a penalty?

“It’s important that you have people who are making these decisions that have played the game to a certain level and understand it.”

He continued: “It baffled me, absolutely baffled me. I don’t want to take anything away from the result and performance, which was poor and I don’t have a problem with the actual result.

“But that decision? Come on. You’re sitting looking at it on a monitor.

“If he’d seen it in normal time and given it, I’d have given him a bit more space and leeway.

“But when you go over to a monitor and look at it, and still give it…?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal