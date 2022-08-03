Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 3:29 pm
Heather Knight is out of the Commonwealth Games as well as The Hundred (Mike Egerton/PA)
Heather Knight is out of the Commonwealth Games as well as The Hundred (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games and will also miss The Hundred this season because of a lingering hip problem.

Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England’s multi-format series against South Africa a couple of weeks ago and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.

However, an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson has confirmed the issue has “failed to settle down as expected” and Knight is now facing an extended period on the sidelines.

It was initially thought England would be able to send for a replacement player but that is not the case because of the rules at the Games and they will compete with a 14-strong squad.

However, Knight will continue her recovery in Birmingham with a watching brief when England play as Nat Sciver continues to lead the side in her absence.

Knight told the PA news agency last week “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could play a role that’s going to contribute” but she missed England’s wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Having already sealed a semi-final spot – they will play New Zealand on Thursday to determine who finishes top of Group B – England were hopeful Knight would be fit to feature in the knockout stages.

England v South Africa – Second Vitality IT20 – New Road
Nat Sciver is captaining the England team in the absence of Heather Knight (David Davies/PA)

But doubts grew as Sciver said after the 26-run win over the Proteas on Tuesday that Knight was “not in a good place” and had a scan to determine her availability in the remainder of the tournament.

Not only is Knight out of a Games where cricket is making its first appearance in 24 years, a line has also been drawn through her name this season for London Spirit, who she also captains, with the women’s Hundred competition starting next week.

