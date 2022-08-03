Evie Richards puts ‘terrible year’ behind her to win Commonwealth gold medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Evie Richards puts ‘terrible year’ behind her to win Commonwealth gold medal

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 4:37 pm
Evie Richards stormed to Commonwealth gold in Cannock Chase (David Davies/PA)
Evie Richards stormed to Commonwealth gold in Cannock Chase (David Davies/PA)

Evie Richards put a “terrible year” behind her to storm to Commonwealth gold in Wednesday’s mountain bike race.

There was no sign of the back injury or multiple illnesses that have plagued the world champion over the last six months as she rode clear on the first of the seven laps around Cannock Chase forest to improve on the silver she took in Gold Coast four years ago.

There was one scare with two laps to go when she slid on a corner and had to remount but that was the only moment in the 95-minute race where a Richards win looked in doubt.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Evie Richards celebrates with her gold medal in Cannock Chase (David Davies/PA)

Though Richards had insisted coming into the race she needed to “be realistic” about her chances given recent setbacks, she was ultimately a comfortable winner from Australia’s Zoe Cuthbert and South Africa’s Candice Lill, with Scotland’s Isla Short fourth.

“I’ve had a terrible year,” the 25-year-old said. “From being world champion last year this year has gone to shambles. I had a bad back in February and this is the first race with no pain, no tears. Just to finish a race, it sounds silly, but it’s such a special moment.

“I’ve had everything from Covid to a stomach bug in Brazil so just to put a race together and to finish without a bad back, to be healthy, really means the world to me.

“I knew I wasn’t the strongest but I just had to try. Sometimes I play it down to make it easier mentally, to take a bit of pressure off, but obviously I always want to win.”

Richards, who grew up a little over an hour the other side of Birmingham in Malvern, has had this day circled since the city was awarded these Games.

She has skipped two legs of the World Cup for the opportunity to ride in front of family and friends – her grandparents Jean and Cliff were able to watch her for the first time in six years – and took her rewards.

Richards attacked from the start, building a lead of over 30 seconds after just two laps. But Cuthbert was starting to eat into it going into the final two laps, and the sight of her coming back forced Richards into a mistake.

“I was really shocked,” she said. “I’d felt calm and confident but coming into the arena I turned behind me and saw a rider. I had a little slip because I was quite surprised. I had very clear time splits from my team and it scared me.

“I thought, ‘Oh God, I’m going to have to do something special.’ Luckily I still had reserves, I put in a surge and managed to drop them but I scared myself.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Isla Short finished fourth for Scotland (David Davies/PA)

The men’s race saw Sam Gaze successfully defend his title with New Zealand team-mate Ben Oliver second.

There was a surprise bronze for Namibia’s Alex Miller – who admitted he had almost travelled without his podium tracksuit not expecting to need it – after he rode away from Northern Ireland’s Cameron Orr and England’s Joe Blackmore on the last of the eight laps.

Scotland’s Charlie Aldridge had looked good for the podium when he went clear of Blackmore and Orr midway through the race, but the 2019 junior world champion crashed and broke his rear mechanism.

After lengthy repairs, the 21-year-old tried to finish the race with only one gear, but was timed out on the final lap.

“It was just a silly little crash,” Aldridge said. “I slid out coming into the finish area on a grassy corner and snapped my mech. I had to run around to the pits. The mechanics did a great job but I got pulled. I’m pretty gutted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal