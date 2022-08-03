Arsenal fan Jamal Petgrave keen to show off gold medal at Emirates Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal fan Jamal Petgrave keen to show off gold medal at Emirates Stadium

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 7:49 pm
Jamal Petgrave celebrates after winning judo gold in the men’s -90kg division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Joe Giddens/PA)
Arsenal fan Jamal Petgrave delivered Commonwealth Games judo gold for England and then admitted he would love to parade the medal at the Emirates Stadium.

Petgrave went into overtime to produce a ‘Golden Score’ victory over Mauritius judoka Remi Feuillet before his thoughts quickly turned to the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

“I’m looking forward to the new season and the documentary ‘All or Nothing’,” Petgrave said after his thrilling Coventry Arena victory in the men’s -90kg division.

“I hope to go to more games and I’d love to show the medal at the stadium.”

Petgrave hails from Carshalton in Surrey but was effectively competing on home turf.

The 25-year-old studied sports management at Coventry University and was able to count on support from his alma mater as well as family and friends.

He said: “I know all about this arena and to win my first major championship here is so special.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Jamal Petgrave (blue) and Mauritius’ Remi Feuillet in action in their judo men’s -90kg final (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I hadn’t fought him before and I had to work him out, his strengths and weaknesses.

“Coming into Golden Score I could see him wavering. He was getting tired and I had to take the opportunity when it came.”

England won gold again in the women’s -78kg as Emma Reid beat her “idol” Natalie Powell 1-0 to deprive the Welsh judoka of a second Commonwealth title.

Powell – the first British judoka to be ranked world number one after the introduction of an official ranking list – was defending the title she won at Glasgow 2014 as judo was not on the Gold Coast Games schedule four years ago.

“I hadn’t fought her since I was 16 as we keep missing each other in tournaments as we’re both seeded,” said Royston product Reid, 27, who has battled back from elbow surgery after tearing the ligament off the bone.

“She’s always been an idol of mine, someone I’ve always looked up to.

“We’re on the same level now, but to actually beat her is amazing.”

Reid had collected two yellow cards and a third would have spelled disaster for her gold-medal ambitions.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
England’s Emma Reid (blue) in action against Wales’ Natalie Powell in the women’s judo -78kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said: “I was worried because there was a minute left and it puts you under a lot of pressure.

“I just had to be strong and defend her grip.”

Scotland’s Sarah Adlington emulated her 2014 victory in the women’s +78 category in dramatic fashion.

Adlington was trailing 1-0 to India’s Tulika Maan before producing a late match-deciding Ippon.

She said: “I didn’t really realise what I’d done in Glasgow, and I found it harder this time because I knew what being Commonwealth champion actually meant.

“Anything other than gold would have felt like a disaster. It’s just great to win again and create a bit of history for Scottish judo.”

English pair Rhys Thompson and Harry Lovell-Hewitt both made it into the -100kg bronze medal match.

Scotland’s Rachel Tytler also claimed a women’s -78kg bronze.

