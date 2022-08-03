Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, wins Commonwealth Games gold with Pauline Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Rosemary Lenton has become a Commonwealth gold medallist at the age of 72 with victory in the women’s pairs B6-B8 final alongside Pauline Wilson.

Lenton, who was formerly a competitive sailor and cyclist, was making her Games debut in the para bowls, two decades after complications from a routine surgery led to her needing a wheelchair.

What began as a close final against Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell, level at 5-5 in the early going, became a blowout as Lenton and Wilson triumphed 17-5.

It's GOLD for Team Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥇 Rosemary Lenton & Pauline Wilson make it two from two in the Para B6-B8 Pairs after Scottish gold in the men's event yesterday! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4KK4vjRsP9 — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 3, 2022

“Absolutely fantastic,” Lenton said when asked how victory felt. “I’m dreaming. We both played excellently.

“We always knew we could do it. In the round-robin we didn’t always produce it, but when it really mattered we did, and that’s the important thing.

“It’s the first time that women’s para bowls has been included. I thought I would never get to a Commonwealth Games and if I did it would be as a spectator. This is effectively our Olympics because we cannot get any higher.”