Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:43 pm
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth heptathlon title (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth heptathlon title (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.

Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.

First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates heptathlon gold in Australia
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates heptathlon gold in Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.

It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.

European silver, 2018 (6759 points)

Just months after her Commonwealth title, Johnson-Thompson was runner-up to long-time rival Nafi Thiam at the European Championships.

Her solid performance in Berlin produced what was then a personal best score. All-conquering Belgian Thiam took gold with a winning margin of 57 points.

World title, 2019 (6981 points)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson became world champion in Doha
Katarina Johnson-Thompson became world champion in Doha (Martin Rickett/PA)

Johnson-Thompson set a world leading time and broke the British record en route to winning the World Championships in Doha three years ago.

She beat defending champion Thiam and set five personal bests in Qatar, becoming just the eighth woman to win gold for GB in the championships’ history.

Commonwealth champion again, 2022 (6377 points)

After the coronavirus pandemic halted her momentum, serious Achilles and calf injuries caused further disruption, ruining her Tokyo Olympics and denying her a chance to defend the world title last month.

Johnson-Thompson built on a solid first day at Alexander Stadium with a stunning personal best of 44.33m in the javelin to hold off the challenge of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]