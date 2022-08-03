James Vince stars as Southern Brave hammer Welsh Fire in Hundred opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Vince stars as Southern Brave hammer Welsh Fire in Hundred opener

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:47 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 9:49 pm
Southern Brave eased to victory (Adam Davy/PA)
James Vince continued his brilliant white-ball form as Southern Brave began their Hundred defence with a nine-wicket hammering of Welsh Fire.

Brave captain Vince was the Vitality Blast’s leading scorer with 678 runs and began the second edition of the Hundred with 71 off 41 balls, with opening partner Alex Davies hitting a complementary 26.

Earlier, Fire skipper Ben Duckett struck 40 off 31 deliveries, with the next highest score just 11, as Fire struggled to a below par 107 for seven in their 100 balls.

Craig Overton dominated the top order with two for 21 before Chris Jordan picked up two for 16 before Vince, Davies and Marcus Stoinis were all the batters needed to finish the job with 31 balls to spare.

James Vince
Vince had come off the back of a brilliant Vitality Blast campaign with Hampshire – where he also captained his county to their third title.

It was imperative not to pass up the opportunity to dismiss him early. Unfortunately, Ryan Higgins fluffed his chance and dropped Vince to the boundary with the fifth ball.

A pair of boundaries through midwicket and point quickly pronounced the error, as Davies struck back-to-back fours off David Payne – the second a stunning straight drive.

Davies swatted a short delivery from Higgins to fall with 36 runs needed in 51 balls while Vince quickly cut firmly to bring up his half-century in 31 deliveries.

He waited until he was on 55 before slog-sweeping his first six before Brave quickly scuttled to victory to maintain their perfect Ageas Bowl record – Vince bettering his best of 60 in 2021.

Craig Overton
Earlier, Brave won the toss, decided to bowl and cut the Fire top order down to 31 for three in the 25-ball powerplay, after a spectacular firework display had delayed proceedings.

Brave were without lightning quicks Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills and George Garton for various injury and illness-related issues but it mattered little thanks to their depth.

Overton had Joe Clarke stretching to miscue to cover for a four-ball duck and Tom Banton hoicking to deep square-leg, with 41-year-old Michael Hogan bowling Ollie Pope – who missed a reverse sweep.

Duckett and Sam Hain put on 25, the innings’ highest stand, but wickets continued to fall regularly.

Ben Duckett
Jake Lintott spun his way into the attack and his googly tickled Hain’s glove with his second ball, while 17-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed and James Fuller’s analysis while wicketless went at under a run-a-ball.

Fuller got the final touch to a chaotic run-out to see Josh Cobb perish and Quinton de Kock’s stand-in easily held on to Higgins on the square boundary.

Left-handed Duckett held things together, although he survived a run-out and dropped catch but dominated on the sweep as all five of his boundaries came behind the wicket.

He lobbed Jordan to mid-on before seeing the teenage Afghan Noor Ahmad jab the first, and only, six of the innings, although it was never going to be enough.

