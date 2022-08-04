Manchester City midfielder James McAtee makes Sheffield United loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee makes Sheffield United loan move

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 10:31 am
James McAtee gained Champions league experience with Manchester City last season (Mike Egerton/PA)
James McAtee gained Champions league experience with Manchester City last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee has joined Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old follows City team-mate Tommy Doyle in moving to Bramall Lane on a temporary deal this summer.

England Under-21 international McAtee made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, in addition to a cameo in the Champions League.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, I’ve been building up to a loan for a few years now and I think I’m ready,” he told the Blades’ website.

“The way Sheffield United play suits me and hopefully I can help with creative options. Manchester City are obviously happy with the club, they want me to get some game time and experience.”

McAtee could make his United debut in Saturday’s home game with Millwall.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “James is a talented player, someone who is rated very highly at City and throughout football. We are excited to get him.

“We are grateful to Manchester City. We think we are a good place for young players. We have huge expectation and a major fan base.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal