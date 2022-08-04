Jofra Archer extends Sussex contract for another year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jofra Archer extends Sussex contract for another year

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 11:39 am
Jofra Archer helped England win the 2019 World Cup (Steven Paston/PA)
Jofra Archer helped England win the 2019 World Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension with Sussex.

The 27-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the LV= County Championship Division Two club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

World Cup winner Archer has been sidelined for more than a year by a persistent elbow problem, which has required two operations, and is currently recovering from a stress fracture of the lower back.

“It’s been a difficult few months not being able to represent Sussex when the plan had been to return to the Sharks team after my elbow injury, so I am really happy to extend my contact and hope to be able to contribute to more Sussex victories in the future,” he told the club’s website.

Archer made his Sussex debut in 2016 and has taken 181 wickets in 43 first-class matches during his time in Hove.

He made his first Test appearance in 2019 and has registered 42 wickets in 13 outings for England.

Earlier that year, the Barbados-born player finished as England’s leading wicket-taker in their triumphant ODI World Cup campaign, which included bowling the historic super-over in the final against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Jofra Archer is sticking with Sussex
Jofra Archer is sticking with Sussex (Adam Davy/PA)

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said: “It’s great news that Jof has signed an extension, he is Sussex through and through and everyone loves having him here.

“He is already a legend at this club, so it is massively important to have someone of his stature around the place.

“Jof has achieved so much in world and international cricket since he made his debut with us in 2016.

“We love having him around the place. Even when he is not playing, he is such a massive character and an extremely important member of our squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal