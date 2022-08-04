Patrick Vieira urges players to keep taking knee after roll back of gesture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira urges players to keep taking knee after roll back of gesture

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 3:14 pm
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes it is important for players to continue to take the knee before games (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes it is important for players to continue to take the knee before games (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Patrick Vieira believes it is critical for players to keep taking the knee after those in the Premier League decided to limit when they take the anti-racism stance this season.

Friday night’s Premier League opener between Vieira’s Palace side and Arsenal is one of the matches that will still feature the gesture, with other instances set to happen during the FA and Carabao Cup finals and specific No Room for Racism contests.

The Palace manager was adamant those were necessary in ensuring the message is still heard.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace players will not take the knee before every game this season (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It’s good to keep taking the knee,” he said. “I think there will be a few occasions that this initiative will be doing it.

“I think it’s good because we can’t stop it straight away, because there is a statement to make and I believe it is important to keep taking the knee.

“We all are about [ending] discrimination so this is the fight that we will take long, and that’s why I believe we still have to take the knee.”

Last season, Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player to stop taking a knee before matches.

Vieira admitted that his roster was still looking “quite a bit short on numbers” despite a summer of signings that have included goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, midfielder Cheick Doucoure, winger Malcolm Ebiowei and American defender Chris Richards.

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise, meanwhile, are unavailable for the season opener due to ongoing injuries, with Olise still “a few weeks away.”

Vieira said: “It’s important to keep stability to grow as a team and try to improve the squad, a couple of players came on and that will give us more challenges. We want players to make it difficult for me to choose the XI. We are short on numbers but I believe we can be more competitive than last year.

Michael Olise
Palace’s Michael Olise will miss the Arsenal game through injury (John Walton/PA)

“The game tomorrow will be important for us to start as well as we can.”

Vieira will hope to recreate the magic of the side’s 3-0 victory over his former side at Selhurst Park last season, and believes opening the campaign at home under the intimidating Friday night lights could give his youthful side an added spark come kick-off.

He said: “[Arsenal] are in a better place than last year. The new players have made them much stronger. They have the squad to challenge to be closer to the title.

“It is really important [to play at home] and it was really successful last year as our home record was really good.

“Playing the first game at home is an advantage and I’m really looking forward to the game. The fans are excited, we are really excited and we want to start the season well to give the fans a really good performance.”

