Joe Joyce to fight Joseph Parker in Manchester on September 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Joe Joyce to fight Joseph Parker in Manchester on September 24

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 2:51 pm
Joe Joyce (Yui Mok/PA)
Joe Joyce (Yui Mok/PA)

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will go head to head in an eagerly-awaited heavyweight clash at Manchester’s AO Arena on September 24.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce faces Parker to decide who will become mandatory world title challenger to Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, who fight in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Briton Joyce is unbeaten in 14 professional bouts, while former world champion Parker from New Zealand has won 30 of his 32 contests.

“This fight has been a long time in the making,” said Joyce, following the announcement by promoter Frank Warren and his Queensbury Promotions.

“Parker realised he had nowhere else to go and eventually had to take this fight.

“The winner goes on to fight for the world title. It’s going to be a cracking fight, and you will see why he tried so hard to avoid me.”

Warren added: “This is a fantastic fight that really keeps the heavyweight ball rolling.

“It has proved to be a little while in the making, but this is a match between two in-form and quality heavyweights fighting to be first in the queue for a world title shot.

“It is one the fans want to see, so I am delighted to be taking this blockbuster fight to Manchester, the biggest indoor arena in the country, which we want to see packed to the rafters.

“This is the perfect test of big Joe’s world championship credentials, and victory over Parker would propel him into the top echelons of the division and right in the mix with the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.”

Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker will face Joe Joyce in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Parker is relishing the showdown.

“The fans in Manchester will see the very best of me,” he said.

“I am working hard with my trainer Andy Lee, everything is going smoothly and I truly feel great.

“I have waited patiently to get this fight on, and let me tell you now, the juggernaut’s journey ends right here. He has nowhere to run.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal