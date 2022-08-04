Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 3:57 pm
Joe Grey misses out for Hartlepool (Will Matthews/PA)
Joe Grey misses out for Hartlepool (Will Matthews/PA)

Hartlepool will be without forward trio Joe Grey, Mikael Ndjoli and Marcus Carver for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

All three missed Pools’ opening game of the season – a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall – through injury. Grey is awaiting the results of a scan, Ndjoli is struggling with a hamstring injury and Carver had a thigh problem, although he was sold to Scunthorpe earlier this week.

Full-back Jamie Sterry is pushing to start having recovered from a groin issue to make his comeback as a second-half substitute against the Saddlers.

Central defender Rollin Menayese was unavailable at the Poundland Bescot Stadium under the terms of his loan from Walsall and he could come in for his competitive debut.

Luke McCormick is unlikely to feature for AFC Wimbledon as he looks to secure a move away from the club.

It was suggested the midfielder missed the Dons’ opening-day win against Gillingham with a knock sustained in training, but it has since come to light that he is keen to leave.

Teenage striker Nathan Young-Coombes came off the bench for his debut against the Gills after joining on a season-long loan from Brentford and he will hope to feature more prominently.

Boss Johnnie Jackson has no fresh injury concerns for the trip.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]