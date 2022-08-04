Liam Cooper out as defiant Jesse Marsch juggles Leeds absentees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Cooper out as defiant Jesse Marsch juggles Leeds absentees

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:27 pm
Liam Cooper is out of Leeds’ season opener (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liam Cooper is out of Leeds’ season opener (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is among a host of absentees for manager Jesse Marsch ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolves.

Having narrowly avoided the drop on the final day of last season, the Elland Road side have been active in the transfer market as they attempt to offset the exits of star men Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Marsch has been delighted by the way his players have developed during his first pre-season in charge but Leeds will be without seven first-team players in Saturday’s season opener against Wolves.

Jesse Marsch
Jesse Marsch faces a depleted squad for the season opener (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve still got a good group,” the Leeds manager said.

“Dan James is suspended one more match, so he will be out this weekend. He will be playing 90 minutes tomorrow night in the (under-)21s match.

“And that was by his request, so I think that’s incredible and really good professionalism for him to know that getting 90 minutes is good for him.

“Liam Cooper has had an Achilles issue from his off-season programme and running on a treadmill and it’s taken him a long time to get back into training.

“This week he’s been on the pitch doing individual work, finally, but he will not be available this weekend. We’re hopeful by next week he’s in team training.

“Junior Firpo has had a scan today and he is ahead of schedule in where we hoped so we can be more aggressive with him, but I would say he’s still probably two to three weeks away from being match eligible.

“Adam Forshaw has made really good progress with a little bit of a knee MCL issue – it’s not a pure MCL strain, it’s a little different than that – but we’re hopeful that he will be training next week.

“Luke Ayling has made a lot of progress after his surgery and is ahead of schedule. We’re trying not to pressure him too much, but he’s showing really positive signs. He’s been on the pitch and we’re hopeful that he can be in training in a couple of weeks.

“Luis Sinisterra was on the pitch today and looking very good, getting closer and closer to his top speed, so I would assume that he will be in training next week and hopefully available for the weekend after. Let’s see.

“Stuart Dallas has made really good progress and has had a couple of check-ups after the severe surgery and they feel like he’s right on track and that he’s looking better and better, so that’s a good sign.”

Marsch said Polish youngster Mateusz Bogusz is also working back to fitness and revealed 19-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel was involved in a serious accident over the summer.

“He had a car accident with the U20s in Holland and it was a pretty severe neck injury, where he broke some vertebrae,” the Leeds boss said.

Dani van den Heuvel
Dani van den Heuvel suffered serious injuries in a car accident (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We were really worried about him, not even as a football injury but as a life situation.

“But he’s showing really good progress. He’s back in the gym and we’ll be ramping him up over time. But it’s probably a couple of months before he’ll be eligible to be training and ready to go.”

One player who is fit to start against Wolves is Patrick Bamford, who scored twice against Cagliari on Sunday as he completed his first 90 minutes since seeing an injury-plagued season ended with a foot issue in March.

“It’s been a huge week for him,” Marsch said. “He looks great. He looks fit, he looks strong, he looks sharp.

“The good thing as well as having Patrick closer and closer to 100 per cent is we’ve actually been able to work through what tactically we want him to look like. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]