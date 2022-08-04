Stevenage without Elliott List as they look for second victory of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevenage without Elliott List as they look for second victory of the season

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:45 pm
Stevenage will be without Elliott List (left) this weekend (Simon Cooper/PA)
Stevenage will be without winger Elliott List as they look to make it two wins from two this season when highly-fancied Stockport visit The Lamex Stadium.

List was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Tranmere after suffering a foot injury that will now require surgery.

Summer signing Jordan Roberts replaced the 25-year-old at Prenton Park and went on to net an 85th-minute winner so he could start against promoted Stockport.

List’s absence means Stevenage boss Steve Evans will have to change a winning line-up but the veteran boss has hinted he could make further alterations this weekend.

Stockport’s first Football League game since 2011 will have left manager Dave Challinor with plenty of food for thought regarding his line-up at Stevenage.

County were 3-0 down inside 33 minutes at home to Barrow but staged a second-half recovery before narrowly losing 3-2 at Edgeley Park.

Challinor, who was far from impressed with his side’s first-half display, sent on new loan signing James Brown and Myles Hippolyte at half-time in a bid to turn the tide and they will be in contention for starting spots on Saturday.

Oliver Crankshaw and Scott Quigley also came off the bench in that match and are further options for Challinor, while on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will be pushing for his debut.

