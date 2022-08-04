Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes trying to make a signing before trip to Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes trying to make a signing before trip to Ibrox

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:59 pm
Derek McInnes returns to Ibrox on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes hopes to have a new player in his Kilmarnock squad at Ibrox on Saturday as he prepares to go up against former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

McInnes will be without on-loan Rangers centre-back Lewis Mayo and is hoping to tie up a deal for a defender.

“We are still searching to try and bring in one or two,” he said. “We are quite close on maybe one coming in ahead of the weekend.

“Obviously we have Lewis Mayo who cannot play against his parent club. But we will try and make a signing before the weekend.”

McInnes played with Rangers manager van Bronckhorst under Dick Advocaat with the pair lining up alongside each other in midfield in the 1999 Scottish Cup final win over Celtic.

McInnes, who turned down an offer to move to manage Rangers in 2017, said: “There are probably some boys you think are definitely going to be managers and some obviously grow into it later on in their careers.

“He was just a young boy really when he came. But very thoughtful, very professional and a very good player. A popular team-mate as well.

“I have watched from a distance his managerial career in Holland and it was great that he got the opportunity. It is obviously a club he was well associated with and he has already made a real impact in a short space of time.”

Having led Rangers to the Europa League final last season, the Dutchman is facing a major hurdle in his Ibrox career after a 2-0 defeat to Union Saint Gilloise in their opening Champions League qualifier.

But McInnes does not believe Tuesday’s defeat in Belgium will impact the cinch Premiership game.

“Rangers at home domestically and in Europe are such a strong team,” he said.

“The result the other night can happen but Rangers are clearly a team full of good individuals and a very good manager, who has proved that already in his short time.

“Giovanni has got so much right at the club and whatever team is picked will be of a high level.

“Normally Rangers teams don’t lose too many on the bounce so we expect a tough game regardless of whether they had won, lost or drawn the other night.

“We have got to be organised, we have to get the balance right between attacking and defending, got to try and be disruptive, not let Rangers enjoy the game as much as they can.”

