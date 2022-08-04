Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ridvan Yilmaz had advice from former Rangers star Tugay before Ibrox move

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 5:31 pm
Tugay Kerimoglu (right) joined Rangers in 2000 (Ben Curtis/PA)
Rangers new boy Ridvan Yilmaz revealed the advice he got from former Gers star Tugay Kerimoglu about his move to Ibrox.

Before he arrived in Glasgow following his transfer from Besiktas on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old Turkey left-back was photographed with compatriot Tugay, who played for the Govan club for 18 months after joining from Galatasaray in the January transfer window of 2000.

Yilmaz made his Light Blues debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round clash in Belgium on Tuesday night.

Speaking through an interpreter on a media Zoom call, he revealed his conversation with Tugay.

He said: “Yes, we have talked. He told me that Rangers is a big club and a historic club.

“I think that the best advice he gave me was he told me I could improve myself in terms of football, in terms of language and in terms of strength.

“He also added that Rangers fans and the Rangers club is quite passionate and that was another piece of advice he gave me which was also quite important.

“He told me that Rangers would support me along the way. This was really important for me. I am happy about this.

“I played at a big club in Turkey. I’m playing at a big club here in Scotland and I am going to enjoy this.”

Yilmaz considers his attributes to be “my mentality, my speed and my technique”, but he believes he can learn plenty from boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who played in the same position for Rangers, Arsenal, Barcelona and the Netherlands.

He said: “It’s quite important for me that Giovanni has played left-back and I think I am going to learn quite a lot

“Before I came here we spoke about what I was good at and what were the things I could improve. I think I am going to learn quite a lot from him.”

Rangers host Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership on Saturday before switching their attention to salvaging their Champions League qualifier next Tuesday, with Yilmaz confident they can turn the tie around.

He said: “I believe that it is quite an important match both for fans and for the club.

“I think we have the ability and capabilities to join the Champions League and I think that will be the result.”

