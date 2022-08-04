Celtic winger Liel Abada misses ‘big brother’ Nir Bitton following summer move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic winger Liel Abada misses ‘big brother’ Nir Bitton following summer move

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 5:37 pm
Liel Abada misses his former team-mate (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic winger Liel Abada admits he misses “big brother” Nir Bitton but the Israeli aims to continue his development this season without his mentor.

Abada’s transition to life in Scotland last season was made far smoother by the influence of his international team-mate, who left Glasgow after nine years in the summer to join Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 20-year-old told Celtic TV: “Niro is like a big brother to me. I could speak with him about everything.

“He helped me a lot last season with everything and now we speak a lot also on FaceTime. I wish him and his family all the best. I really love him and I miss him.”

Abada made a huge impact in his first season in Scotland with 15 goals to help Celtic regain the title, and he hopes to kick on further this season under the tutelage of manager Ange Postecoglou.

“The manager is so big for me because I can learn from him about football and he gave me all the confidence that I needed last season,” the wide player said.

“I always learn from training to training and game to game. Hopefully this season I will learn more and improve more. I learned from everyone a lot.”

Celtic face a tough trip to Dingwall on Saturday to face Ross County but Abada is also looking forward to the club’s Champions League campaign.

“Champions League is a dream come true for me,” he said.

“When I started to play football I just thought about the Champions League. I saw the Champions League on TV, I saw the best players in the Champions League.

“I think this is a good opportunity for us to bring our football to the Champions League and hopefully we will do well.”

