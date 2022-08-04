Barnsley boss Michael Duff set to make changes against former club Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Barnsley boss Michael Duff could make changes when old club Cheltenham visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Tykes went down 1-0 away to Plymouth last weekend but new signing James Norwood made an impression off the bench and could be handed a full debut at Oakwell.

Barnsley brought in more firepower on Thursday when Manchester City youngster Slobodan Tedic joined on loan.

Duff, who left Cheltenham in the summer, is not expected to throw attacker Tedic in the deep end straight away and also remains without Herbie Kane (groin). Polish international Michael Helik is another building up fitness and has plenty of suitors with the transfer window still open for another month.

New Robins manager Wade Elliott will take on his old boss this weekend with only Matty Blair on the treatment table.

Blair is out with a knee injury but is not expected to be sidelined for a significant period of time.

Cheltenham had some concern over Alfie May’s fitness before their opener with Peterborough after he missed a chunk of pre-season following a minor groin operation.

May allayed fears by starting and scoring against Posh and one more goal for the forward will make him the Robins’ leading goalscorer in the Football League.