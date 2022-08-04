Shrewsbury wait on Aiden O’Brien ahead of Accrington clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shrewsbury wait on Aiden O’Brien ahead of Accrington clash

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 6:57 pm
Shrewsbury will be hoping Aiden O’Brien will be fit enough to start against Accrington (Steven Paston/PA)
Shrewsbury will be hoping Aiden O’Brien will be fit enough to start against Accrington (Steven Paston/PA)

Shrewsbury will be hoping Aiden O’Brien is fit enough to start their Sky Bet League One clash against Accrington.

O’Brien was restricted to a substitute appearance in last week’s goalless draw against Morecambe as he nursed a hip issue.

The Shrews will definitely be without winger Elliott Bennett, who continues to recover from a long-term ankle problem.

Bennett was due to have an operation before the start of the season and it is not known how long he will be out.

Accrington manager John Coleman will be without a number of players for the trip.

Joe Pritchard is likely to be involved having recovered from a number of niggling injuries, while Matt Lowe has a swollen nose but should make the clash.

However, Michael Nottingham is around two weeks away and David Morgan is due to return after that.

Rosaire Longelo and Toby Savin are back from suspension, while Ryan Astley played 45 minutes for the Under-23s in midweek and he could return soon.

