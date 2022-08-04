Midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove to miss out again for Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove to miss out again for Bolton

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 7:44 pm
Bolton midfielder Lloyd Isgrove is working his way back to full fitness (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bolton will again be without midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove for the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe.

Wales duo Sheehan (ACL) and Isgrove (hamstring) are closing in on returns and are expected to feature in the B team’s first Central League fixture later this month.

Defender Eoin Toal continues to manage an ankle injury, so is not yet in line to make his debut following a move from Derry.

Otherwise, boss Ian Evatt has no fresh selection concerns following the opening game of the new campaign at Ipswich, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth reported no new selection concerns following last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burton.

David Wheeler filled in at right-back against the Brewers, with Jack Grimmer and Ryan Tafazolli playing in the centre.

Forward D’Mani Mellor made his Chairboys debut off the bench, and midfielder Nick Freeman also made a return to action after a lengthy ACL injury lay-off.

Defender Chris Forino has been stepping up his recovery from a pre-season injury, but midfielder Curtis Thompson (knee) remains a longer-term absentee.

