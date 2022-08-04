Aberdeen bring in Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on long-term deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have signed winger Shayden Morris from Fleetwood on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at the Lancashire club and made his debut in January 2021. He played 26 times for the League One side last season, scoring twice.

Manager Jim Goodwin expects his latest new signing – his 10th of the summer – to bring pace to the Dons’ attack.

“Shayden is an exciting young player and we are delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the next step to further his career,” he told the Pittodrie club’s website.

“He has a huge amount of potential and his arrival aligns with the strategy here at the club to be the best developer of talent.

“Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team.

“We look forward to working with Shayden and I am confident he will thrive upon the demands here at Aberdeen.”