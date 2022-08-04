Boxer bags first Commonwealth Games medal for tiny island nation of Niue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boxer bags first Commonwealth Games medal for tiny island nation of Niue

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 11:07 pm
Niue boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams celebrates becoming his country’s first-ever medallist at the Commonwealth Games (Peter Byrne/PA)
Niue boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams celebrates becoming his country’s first-ever medallist at the Commonwealth Games (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams took just five minutes to seal his place in Commonwealth Games history by winning Niue’s first-ever medal.

With a population of around 1,600, it was perhaps no surprise that Niue – a coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean 375 miles to the east of Tonga – had never made its way onto the medal table at five previous Games.

But heavyweight Tutakitoa-Williams ended that wait by stopping his Cook Islands opponent Michael Schuster in the second round of their quarter-final contest at Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Niue’s Duken Tutakitoa-Williams (left) lands a good punch in his heavyweight boxing quarter-final at Birmingham 2022 (Peter Byrne 2022)

“I set out to become the first Niuean to win a medal and I’ve got it done,” said Tutakitoa-Williams, who hails from Auckland in New Zealand, around 1,500 miles away from the so-called ‘Rock of Polynesia’.

“I can’t wait to find out the reaction in Niue. Fate brought me here as I originally wanted to go for New Zealand after winning the nationals there.

“But my coach was asked to coach the Niue team and I was so glad to become a Niuean.

“I feel like a Niuean already, but this is not the end. I came here with three other boxers to make history.

“They fell short, but I didn’t come here for a bronze medal – I want gold.”

Boxing has always seemed Niue’s best route to medalling at the Commonwealth Games.

Two decades ago, the engaging super-heavyweight Star Tauasi made a memorable  impact – if not the podium – at Niue’s first Games in Manchester to win the hearts of fight fans all over the world.

Tutakitoa-Williams, who had a bye into the last eight, will now join Tauasi in Niue folklore, and he does not have to go far to get official recognition from the political class.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Niue’s Duken Tutakitoa-Williams after a quarter-final victory that guarantees him a bronze medal in Birmingham (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s Premier Dalton Tagelagi is in Birmingham… competing in Niue’s bowls team at his third successive Commonwealth Games.

Sadly, Tagelagi – part of a 15-strong Niue team competing across three different sports – will not be taking his own medal back to the South Pacific.

Niue’s 10 bowlers, five men and five women, have lost every match in Birmingham.

