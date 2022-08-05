Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have a winning mentality – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have a winning mentality – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 4:33 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:36 am
Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City (Aaron Chown/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will provide a winning mentality previously missing from his squad.

Arteta spent around £75million to land Brazilian forward Jesus and Ukrainian full-back Zinchenko from champions Manchester City this summer.

The Spaniard is set to hand both players their Premier League debuts in the opener at Crystal Palace on Friday evening.

“Those players have been inspired by top players, top professionals, ruthless winners for many years,” said Arteta.

“They were looking at them, and now it’s their turn to do the same and inspire those younger players that we have in our squad to do the same and to show them what it takes to win, and the level of detail, hunger and dedication that you need to keep winning.”

Jesus is already revelling in the central striker’s role, with the 25-year-old scoring seven goals during pre-season.

“The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role that Gabi had in his previous club,” Arteta added.

“That needs some adaptation and time and we are all surprised with how quickly he’s done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

“He’s a tremendous talent with a mentality that is so contagious and he’s going to give us a lot, but it’s a team at the end of the day.”

Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, admitted Arteta’s new additions will present a “completely different” challenge from the squad Palace beat 3-0 in the Gunners’ trip to Selhurst Park last season.

“I think they’re in a better place than last year,” said the Eagles boss of his former club.

“The new players they have brought in, they are much stronger. They have the squad to challenge and be closer to the title.”

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace host his former club Arsenal to open the Premier League season
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace host his former club Arsenal to open the Premier League season (John Walton/PA)

Vieira admitted he’s “short on numbers”, with Michael Olise, James Tomkins and James McArthur on the Eagles’ injured list.

While depth could present a challenge, Vieira brushed aside concerns that Palace’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Australia, which saw his squad split across continents to begin their pre-season, will have any affect on their readiness for Friday’s contest.

He added: “We are not going to use that for an excuse. We have a couple of days and couple of weeks together, we had the game against Montpellier, which I believe in the first half was a good team performance.

“We worked in that week about what we needed to improve. There is no doubt about how fit we will be physically and mentally how we will be ready to compete.”

