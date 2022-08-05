Football rumours: Chelsea consider record-bid for defender Wesley Fofana

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Chelsea are mulling a record-breaking offer for 21-year-old Leicester defender Wesley Fofana after having an initial £60million bid rejected, according to the Daily Mail. The paper writes the Blues are willing to go beyond £80m – the record fee for a defender set in 2019 when Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

The Mirror adds that Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose team are reportedly willing to see him go.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea over 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror. Hopes for a move to Old Trafford seem to have slumped amid a row over unpaid wages at Barcelona and persistent interest from Chelsea.

Manchester United will give up on a bidding war for Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror (David Davies/PA)

And Tottenham are close to securing 19-year-old Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie for £21m, according to the Telegraph. The youngster would be the side’s seventh signing this summer.

Social media round-up

Chelsea and Brighton have been preparing contracts in the night in order to get Marc Cucurella deal signed on Friday. Medical was perfect and Thomas Tuchel is now waiting for him. 🔵📑 #CFC Fee confirmed as advanced earlier: £55m guaranteed plus £7m in add-ons to Brighton. pic.twitter.com/Q9evTxD01m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Chelsea's search for a new striker has seemingly brought them to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang #CFC https://t.co/UR9GmzT3eK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 4, 2022

Players to watch

Maxwell Cornet: The Mail reports the 25-year-old Burnley winger is set to have a medical at West Ham.

Lucas Torreira: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 26-year-old Arsenal midfielder has agreed to join Galatasaray.