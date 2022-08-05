Six-year-old aspiring footballer tells Lioness ‘I want one of these medals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six-year-old aspiring footballer tells Lioness ‘I want one of these medals’

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 8:02 am
Harper Mills, 6, met one of her hero’s – Aston Villa women goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who was on the substitutes’ bench for the dramatic final match. (Lou Mills/PA)
A six-year-old football fan, who plays up to six times a week, used a meeting with her football hero to declare her intentions of winning a medal with England one day.

Harper Mills, from Birmingham, travelled to Wembley Stadium with her mother on Sunday to see England beat Germany with a 2-1 victory at the Euro 2022 final.

On Wednesday, the young footballer met one of her heroes – Aston Villa women goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who was on the substitutes’ bench for the dramatic final match – and even got to wear the WSL goalie’s winners’ medal.

Her mother Lou Mills told the PA news agency: “We have never forced Harper to play football, she just loves it.

“Hannah recognised (Harper) because she’s always at the Villa games and asked her how she was doing.

“Harper said ‘I really want one of these medals’ and Hannah told her: ‘just keep doing what you’re doing’.

“It was just amazing.”

Harper supports Aston Villa Women and travels to all their matches with her parents, who are also big football fans.

She has been a season ticket holder for the last two years for the Aston Villa men’s games and the women’s team who she “adores”.

Ms Mills said: “All the other kids will ask to put Nickelodeon on but Harper just wants to watch Sky Sports News.

“We follow Aston Villa women around the country and if there is a match that we can’t make she will go: ‘Please Mum, please I’ll do anything.’

“Her dream at the moment is to play for Aston Villa, that’s all she ever talks about and she absolutely adores the Aston Villa women.

“At the moment, that is what she is aiming for, but she can’t until she’s eight – then hopefully they will sign her.”

Another one of Harper’s other football inspirations is Maz Pacheco, who plays as a defender for FA WSL club Aston Villa, and coaches Harper every week.

Harper trains around six days a week and plays for a girls only team on Saturdays, while on Sundays she plays in a mixed team as the only girl.

Connor Mooney, 27, who coaches Harper as part of the football programme TNG, which stands for “the next generation”, said the young player is an inspiration.

Mr Mooney told PA: “Harper always comes to training with a huge smile on her face.

“Over the last year since working with her she’s just been absolutely amazing, she honestly loves the sport so much.”

Despite her daughter’s love of football, Ms Mills admitted that not everyone Harper meets has been supportive of her dreams.

She said: “She’s had it before when we’ve gone to the park or something and people have made comments to Harper like: ‘you can’t play football, you’re a girl.’

“Literally half the clothes in her wardrobe is football kits and if I were to get a dress out, she would refuse to wear it.

“When Harper goes to school she plays football, but none of her girl friends will play with her, she has to play with the boys.

“She plays for a mixed team on a Sunday, but she’s actually the only girl in it.”

However, both Ms Mills and Mr Mooney are hopeful that the 2022 Euros will be a turning point and encourage other young girls to get involved in football.

“I think a lot of girls that were playing football have stayed within the game because of it and I honestly believe that it’s going the right direction,” Mr Mooney added.

