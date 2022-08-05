MK Dons waiting on Josh McEachran ahead of Sheffield Wednesday game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons will assess midfielder Josh McEachran ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game with Sheffield Wednesday.

McEachran is a doubt after limping off during last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Cambridge.

Summer signing Bradley Johnson came off the bench to replace McEachran at Abbey Stadium and is pushing for a start.

Daniel Harvie (knee), Mo Eisa (ankle) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined for Liam Manning’s side.

Wednesday will have to make at least one change at Stadium MK as striker Lee Gregory is suspended.

Gregory, the Owls’ top scorer last season, was sent off for a second bookable offence during last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, with summer signing Michael Smith a possible replacement.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru suffered a groin issue after scoring twice against Pompey but should be available having trained this week.

Callum Paterson missed the season opener due to a knock and could return.