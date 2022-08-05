Nottingham Forest charged by FA over fans’ play-off semi-final pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest charged by FA over fans’ play-off semi-final pitch invasion

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 11:30 am
Forest fans invaded the City Ground pitch after their side beat Sheffield United and there were several unsavoury scenes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Forest fans invaded the City Ground pitch after their side beat Sheffield United and there were several unsavoury scenes (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their fans invaded the pitch following their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United last season.

Forest beat the Blades on penalties after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate to book their place at Wembley but there were unsavoury scenes as fans poured on to the pitch, with one of them headbutting United skipper Billy Sharp.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs was sent to jail after his attack and other United players were involved in exchanges with Forest fans.

Oli McBurnie will stand trial in December after denying a charge of assault by beating after an alleged incident while Rhian Brewster had the same charge against him dropped last week.

The FA has now charged Forest with a breach of Rule E20.

An FA statement read: “Nottingham Forest has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture against Sheffield United FC on Tuesday 17 May 2022.

“It is alleged that Nottingham Forest FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area, following the completion of the fixture.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal