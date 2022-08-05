Injured Sam Baldock still sidelined for Oxford ahead of Cambridge visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Injured Sam Baldock still sidelined for Oxford ahead of Cambridge visit

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Oxford striker Sam Baldock (PA)
Oxford striker Sam Baldock (PA)

Oxford are again set to be without striker Sam Baldock for the Sky Bet League One visit of Cambridge.

Baldock is currently battling a thigh injury and was not involved in last weekend’s season opener against his former club Derby.

Yanic Wildschut remains absent because of a serious hamstring problem, but Oxford manager Karl Robinson could hand a first start of the campaign to Alex Rodriguez.

Robinson will also assess loan signing Lewis Bate’s selection credentials following his move from Leeds.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will run fitness checks on a number of players prior to their Kassam Stadium trip.

Striker Sam Smith is among the concerns after he suffered a dead leg during Cambridge’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Millwall on Tuesday.

It was a second successive victory of the season for Bonner’s team after they edged out MK Dons in their league opener three days earlier.

Bonner made nine changes for the cup tie, and two of the players who impressed – Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey – could now be in his thoughts to face Oxford.

