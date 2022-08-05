Jack Ross turns Dundee United’s focus towards Livingston after AZ Alkmaar win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross turns Dundee United’s focus towards Livingston after AZ Alkmaar win

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 12:07 pm
Jack Ross is now focusing on Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross admits the challenge for Dundee United is to ensure they are fully focused on Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Livingston after the euphoria of Thursday’s stirring victory over AZ Alkmaar.

The Tannadice side pulled off one of their best results in recent decades when they defeated the Dutch club 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

While supporters are salivating about the prospect of completing the job in the return leg in the Netherlands next week, Ross is adamant his players will be ready for domestic matters this weekend.

“I learned last season that it’s not easy,” said Ross, who was involved in four European matches at previous club Hibernian last summer. “Thursday-Sunday is tough, physically and also mentally, especially after the emotion that was involved on Thursday.

“Hopefully we’ve got enough players in the squad now to bring a freshness to it for Sunday. That’s the priority for us at the moment. The next leg will only come into consideration once we play Sunday’s game.”

Ross was only appointed United manager in late June following the departure of Tam Courts, so the Tannadice club’s summer recruitment drive kicked off later than most of their rivals. The manager is pleased at how quickly new signings like Mark Birighitti, Steven Fletcher, Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton have integrated.

“We’ve been diligent and patient in our recruitment,” he said. “I said before that ideally the Alkmaar game would have come a few weeks down the line because we’re still adding to the group.

“Jamie had only trained one day, for example, and we’ve still got Aziz (Behich) to add to that when his work permit comes through.

“We feel as if we’re putting together a strong squad but I’ve been impressed by their willingness to take on information in a short period of time. Going forward, we’re trying to be more expansive and carry an increased threat.

“We’re not always going to get that right, we’re going to be open at times. But we’ve got players in the group – the likes of Jamie McGrath, Steven Fletcher, Tony Watt, Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes, who will thrive on those forward opportunities and us having the ball more in that area during games.

“We showed against Alkmaar we’re a good team. There’s a good squad of players we’ve put together. We’re still a work in progress in terms of all the pieces of the jigsaw coming together but we’re a good team.”

Ross is eager to see Behich’s work permit granted in time for the experienced Australian left-back to make his debut on Sunday.

“We hoped Aziz would be ready for Thursday and so did he,” said Ross. “He’s really frustrated because he’s a big-game player and he’d have thrived on it.

“Hopefully he’ll be available for Sunday. There’s been a delay we didn’t anticipate but we’re hopeful that approval will come through.”

