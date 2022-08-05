Delicious Orie calls Anthony Joshua an inspiration as he targets Birmingham gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Delicious Orie calls Anthony Joshua an inspiration as he targets Birmingham gold

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 12:51 pm
Delicious Orie and Anthony Joshua (PA)
Delicious Orie and Anthony Joshua (PA)

England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.

Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.

Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.

“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he was a young child.

“He’s a great inspiration and I’ve told him this in person when I used to be sparring with him in camps.

“If it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t be here because he made me believe that it was possible.

“I just want to carry on that message to any young kid that it is very much possible to achieve these things if you put your mind to it.”

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – Press Conference – Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has helped Delicious Orie’s development by sparring with the Birmingham boxer (Nick Potts/PA)

Mau’u, the powerful Kiwi, knocked out St Lucia’s Leran Regis for a quickfire quarter-final victory.

Orie, 25, said: “I’ve been on it with Team GB for the past two years sparring with the likes of Fraser Clarke and Anthony Joshua, and knew that I was in the best hands in the world.

“I wouldn’t call myself an athlete if I didn’t have that pressure (boxing in Birmingham) on my shoulders. It’s all part of it.

“I’ve embraced it and accepted it and I know this is what I’ll be living with now for the rest of my boxing career.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Delicious Orie (right) in action during his super-heavyweight quarter-final victory over and Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul (left) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I cannot wait and I’m eyeing up that gold medal. But I understand it’s step by step because every opponent is dangerous, especially in the super-heavyweight game.”

British boxers will claim 26 medals in the 16 divisions being competed for by men and women at Birmingham 2022.

England have eight boxers – five men and three women – through to the semi-finals, while Scotland are guaranteed five medals.

Wales’ identical twins Ioan and Garan Croft have both made the last four, part of their six-strong semi-final contingent.

The only other time Wales won six medals in the Commonwealth Games boxing ring was on home soil in 1958.

Seven Northern Ireland boxers are guaranteed medals, four of them women.

Amy Broadhurst leads the charge for Northern Ireland as she hopes to emulate the gold medal she won at light-welterweight at the World Championships in Istanbul.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal