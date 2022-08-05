Pete Wild could hand Benni Smales-Braithwaite debut as Barrow face Bradford By Press Association August 5, 2022, 1:20 pm Pete Wild could hand a debut to Benni Smalls-Braithwaite (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barrow may hand a debut to Benni Smales-Braithwaite as they prepare to welcome Bradford to Holker Street. The 20-year-old forward arrived at Barrow earlier this week after a successful trial in pre-season and may feature on Saturday. Captain Niall Canavan will be in line to face his former club as he spent 12 months with the Bantams prior to his move to Cumbria. The home side will be full of confidence heading into the fixture after they already defeated one of the pre-season promotion favourites in Stockport last week. Bradford will travel west without Emmanuel Osadebe. The 25-year-old midfielder suffered a double leg break early on in the goalless draw with Doncaster and will be a long-term absentee. Striker Kian Harratt will also be missing from Mark Hughes’ squad after he picked up a red card for an altercation at the final whistle. Bradford will be boosted by the return of winger Alex Gilliead, who is set for his first game of the season after recovering from a calf injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mark Hughes and Bradford ’emotional’ after debut injury to Emmanuel Osadebe Pete Wild thanks bookies after Barrow upset the odds against Stockport Stockport set to hand out debuts on EFL return against Barrow Luke Hendrie to miss Bradford’s opening game with Doncaster through injury