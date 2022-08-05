Pete Wild could hand Benni Smales-Braithwaite debut as Barrow face Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pete Wild could hand Benni Smales-Braithwaite debut as Barrow face Bradford

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 1:20 pm
Pete Wild could hand a debut to Benni Smalls-Braithwaite (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild could hand a debut to Benni Smalls-Braithwaite (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barrow may hand a debut to Benni Smales-Braithwaite as they prepare to welcome Bradford to Holker Street.

The 20-year-old forward arrived at Barrow earlier this week after a successful trial in pre-season and may feature on Saturday.

Captain Niall Canavan will be in line to face his former club as he spent 12 months with the Bantams prior to his move to Cumbria.

The home side will be full of confidence heading into the fixture after they already defeated one of the pre-season promotion favourites in Stockport last week.

Bradford will travel west without Emmanuel Osadebe.

The 25-year-old midfielder suffered a double leg break early on in the goalless draw with Doncaster and will be a long-term absentee.

Striker Kian Harratt will also be missing from Mark Hughes’ squad after he picked up a red card for an altercation at the final whistle.

Bradford will be boosted by the return of winger Alex Gilliead, who is set for his first game of the season after recovering from a calf injury.

