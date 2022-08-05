David Moyes: West Ham far from finished this summer after signing Maxwel Cornet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

David Moyes: West Ham far from finished this summer after signing Maxwel Cornet

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 2:55 pm
West Ham boss David Moyes (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes says West Ham will still be busy in the transfer market after bringing in winger Maxwel Cornet.

Ivory Coast international Cornet has agreed a £17.5million switch from relegated Burnley to become Moyes’ fifth summer signing.

The 25-year-old joins Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes and Gianluca Scamacca as the new faces at the London Stadium, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also signed permanently after a successful loan last season.

But Hammers boss Moyes had a thin squad last year and has since lost Mark Noble, who retired, and the released pair of Ryan Fredericks and Andriy Yarmolenko.

“We’ve made good signings. We’ve had one or two injuries as well, which we have to take into consideration, but we’re far from finished in that regard,” said Moyes.

“We lost three outfield players and a goalkeeper this summer. We didn’t bring any players in during January so we need to fill these voids. We want to bring in quality players and we’re working to do that.”

Scamacca is the striker West Ham have been searching for since they sold Sebastien Haller in January last year.

But the £30million signing from Sassuolo is short of match fitness and will not feature against Manchester City on Sunday.

“Gianluca has only just joined us, so he’s a little bit behind. I’m not expecting him to be available this weekend,” added Moyes.

“He’s not played any pre-season minutes. It makes it difficult to put him out so soon. His training is a little bit behind, he has trained but maybe not as regularly or consistently.

“We’ve got him in, I like what I see, but we’re trying to get him in the best condition to play.

“If you look around world football there isn’t a giant bundle of strikers out there.

“We were watching Gianluca for a long time. His link-up play is very impressive, he’s young at 23, and I’m looking at him and having to give him time.

“There are lots of things I like about him already, he’s given the team a lift and he’ll bring us a different dimension.

“We won’t push him too hard too quick and we’ll bring him in when we feel he’s ready to show his qualities.”

The Hammers will also be without £30m defender Aguerd, who is out for three months with a knee injury.

