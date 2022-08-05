Fulham’s Harry Wilson to miss Liverpool game after suffering knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fulham’s Harry Wilson to miss Liverpool game after suffering knee injury

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:02 pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva could be without winger Harry Wilson for up to two months (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva could be without winger Harry Wilson for up to two months (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva could be without winger Harry Wilson for up to two months ahead of their first Premier League match of the season against Liverpool.

The winger will miss out on facing his former club due to a knee injury sustained in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa, but could face a challenge to be fit enough to play for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar.

Silva will also be without Nathaniel Chalobah, but said he has all other players available for the first game of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a number of players missing through injury but goalkeeper Alisson Becker is fit after an abdominal injury.

Defenders Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Curtis Jones (calf), forward Diogo Jota (thigh) and second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) are all out.

Naby Keita is set to resume training on Friday after almost a week out with illness.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Solomon, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Muniz, Mbabu, Francois.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Adrian, H Davies, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez.

