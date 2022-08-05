Marco Silva thinks injured Harry Wilson will be fit for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva thinks injured Harry Wilson will be fit for World Cup

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:07 pm
Marco Silva believes Harry Wilson, pictured, will recover from his injury in time to play for Wales at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marco Silva believes Harry Wilson, pictured, will recover from his injury in time to play for Wales at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes Wales winger Harry Wilson will recover from his injury in time to play at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old sustained a knee issue after a clash during his side’s pre-season behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa and is set to spend up to two months on the sidelines, with the World Cup starting on November 21.

Silva, whose side host Liverpool in their first Premier League match since securing promotion on Saturday, said: “It’s difficult for us to give a timeline to you really because different things can happen.

“I said last week – I have no more information right now – but I said last week that the medical staff will have to give some reports. I know that they haven’t now, but you can look in different situations.

“Of course he is getting some feedback from a specialist in this situation but it will not be really short it will be something for sure more than eight weeks, they are saying that.

“If it becomes less it will be very good for us and then we’ll see how long it can be.

“I don’t think (it will affect his World Cup hopes) because he deserves it really to be there, he is really important for us as you know.

“He’s a big big piece for us, what he can give us in certain games, the profile he can give us, completely different things than the others.

“First he is a big miss for us of course. I think (for) the World Cup you have to be positive. I think he can help us even before the World Cup to be in the right conditions there but it is something that we are not sure yet.”

Fulham could come up against two former players who both left the club as youngsters on Saturday in Liverpool forwards Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Silva suggested that if he had joined the club a year before, Carvalho could still be a Fulham player.

“It is tough to see them go so early from here. We have to do our best to keep these type of players here,” he said.

“If I had come here one year earlier I think Fabio would have signed a new contract with us.

“It is another thing from the past that we have to do different in the future – to keep the talent. It is a big step for the club and key for us to do.

“We have to give them longer contracts and if we have to sell them then sell for the right price.”

