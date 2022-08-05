Rafael Nadal pulls out of Montreal Open due to abdominal injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Montreal Open due to abdominal injury

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:12 pm
Rafael Nadal is still suffering from the abdominal injury sustained at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal is still suffering from the abdominal injury sustained at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the forthcoming Montreal Open due to his abdominal injury.

The Spaniard suffered the injury during Wimbledon and had to pull out of his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

It has not healed sufficiently to play in Canada next week so the 36-year-old is taking extra time to recover ahead of the US Open later this month.

Nadal said in a statement on the tournament’s official website: “I have been practising for a while now without serving and started with serves four days ago.

“Everything has been going well. However yesterday, after my normal practice, I felt a slight bother on my abdominal and today it was still there.

“After speaking with my doctor, we prefer to take things in a conservative way and give (it) a few more days before starting to compete. I would like to thank Eugene (Lapierre), the tournament director, and all his team for understanding and supporting me and this decision.

“I am very sad not to finally travel to Montreal. It’s a tournament that I have won five times and I love to play there. I seriously hope I can come back there to play in front of the amazing crowds up there.”

Meanwhile, Andy Murray will play in the tournament after receiving a wild card.

The three-time champion is playing the event for the first time since winning in 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]