Liam Cooper among seven players missing for Leeds’ game with Wolves

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:13 pm
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is sidelined due to an Achilles injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James are among the absentees for Leeds’ Premier League opener against Wolves.

James is suspended and joins six injured first-team players on the sidelines, with skipper Cooper joined by fellow defenders Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo in missing out.

Adam Forshaw and summer signing Sinisterra are recovering from issues picked up during the pre-season tour of Australia, while Stuart Dallas is recovering from surgery on a femoral fracture. Youngsters Mateusz Bogusz and Dani van den Heuvel are also out.

Wolves will be without key striker Raul Jimenez and winger Adama Traore, who are both expected to miss the first two league games.

Jimenez sustained knee and groin injuries in last month’s friendly win against Besiktas and Traore is recovering from a hamstring strain.

Defender Nelson Semedo (hamstring) is expected to return to action next week and Portuguese winger Chiquinho (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Kristensen, Drameh, Hjelde, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Gyabi, Klich, Aaronson, Costa, Summerville, Poveda, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford, Greenwood, Gelhardt.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Coady, Collins, Kilman, Tote Gomes, Boly, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny, Neves, Ait Nouri, Neto, Hwang, Mosquera, Podence, Ronan, Lembikisa, Griffifths, Cundle.

