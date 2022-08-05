West Ham boss David Moyes without new signings for Manchester City clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham’s marquee new signings Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd will have to wait for their debuts when champions Manchester City come to the London Stadium.

Boss David Moyes says striker Scamacca is not fit enough yet while defender Aguerd suffered a knee injury in pre-season.

Centre-half Angelo Ogbonna is still not ready to return from his cruciate injury.

City will be without Aymeric Laporte for the start of their title defence.

The defender is out for several weeks after knee surgery and could miss the first month of the campaign.

Striker Erling Haaland looks set to make his Premier League debut while midfielder Phil Foden and forward Julian Alvarez hope to start after coming off the bench in last season’s Community Shield loss to Liverpool.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Diop, Ashby, Downes, Coventry, Vlasic, Benrahma.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Walker, Lewis, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Rodri, Phillips, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, Silva, Palmer, Alvarez, Haaland, Delap.