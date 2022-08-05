Remi Matthews admits he jumped at chance to return to Scotland with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Remi Matthews admits he jumped at chance to return to Scotland with St Johnstone

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:55 pm
Remi Matthews during his loan spell with Hamilton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Remi Matthews admits he jumped at the chance to return to the cinch Premiership with St Johnstone after enjoying a previous spell in Scotland’s top flight.

The goalkeeper made his Saints debut in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Hibernian days after joining on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Hamilton from Norwich and made 27 appearances despite being out of the team for four months through a shoulder injury.

Matthews will continue in goal against Motherwell on Saturday at a ground where he conceded four goals to Louis Moult on a previous visit with Accies.

“I was young at the time, I was new to that sort of loan experience,” he said. “I have got a lot more experience coming into this football club.

“When I was at Hamilton I really enjoyed it and I really enjoyed playing in the Scottish league and that was a big factor in why I wanted to return.”

Matthews spent the bulk of the following season on loan at Plymouth before joining Bolton, where he made 58 appearances.

His form there earned him a move to Sunderland, where he played seven times in the 2020-21 campaign.

He spent last season at Palace without playing a first-team game and he jumped at the chance to return to the cinch Premiership.

Matthews said: “It’s been a hectic few days but it always is when you come to a new club. It was great for me because I got here on the Wednesday and played Saturday. It was a quick turnaround but sometimes that’s the best way. I felt good. I was back to playing games and I enjoyed it.

“I was nervous because it was my first competitive 90 minutes for 12 or 13 months but I enjoyed it and I felt we were unlucky not to get something out the game.

“Physically you always keep on top of things in training and I got some minutes in pre-season but it’s mentally more than anything being in a competitive game, knowing that you are actually playing on a Saturday, it means more training through the week.

“It’s completely different to what I was doing all through last season but it’s something I decided to do, I wanted to come and play games.”

